LIVE COVERAGE: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump has been acquitted on the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges laid out in the articles of impeachment against him.

Members of the U.S. Senate voted against removing the president from office on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Senate voted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment for abuse of power. All Democrats voted for removal, as well as the two Independent senators and one Republican – Mitt Romney from Utah.

The Senate voted 53-47 on the second article for obstruction of Congress. Sen. Romney voted with Republicans on the second article, making him a split vote.

ORIGINAL STORY:

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is on track to end Wednesday with the president being acquitted by the Senate.

In order for President Trump to be impeached and removed from office, there would need to be two-thirds support in the Republican-led Senate. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is nowhere near that much support among senators.

Trump’s trial – just the third presidential impeachment trial in American history – began last month in the Senate. That came nearly one month after the Democrat-led House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Throughout the process in the Senate, Democrats pushed for what they have called a fair trial. House impeachment managers serving as prosecutors led the call for subpoenaing new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Senators narrowly voted against calling new witnesses last week, putting the trial on track to end quickly with an expected acquittal.

