Little Bites chocolate chip cookies recalled for choking hazard

(CNN) — Bimbo Bakeries has issued a recall of the mini chocolate chip cookies from Entenmann’s Little Bites due to possible visible blue plastic pieces in the packet.

The plastic was not baked into the cookies, according to the FDA, but could still pose a choking risk.

The products are being removed from store shelves. People who have them at home are advised to return for a full refund.

No other little bites muffins or other Entenmann’s products are affected. No associated injuries were reported.

The recall was voluntary.