Juneteenth observance has ties to Battle of Antietam

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — June 19 marks the observance of “Juneteenth.” Some of the history behind the holiday has roots right here in western Maryland.

On that day in 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger rode horseback into Galveston, Texas to tell the enslaved Black people there they had been emancipated — two-and- a-half years earlier by President Lincoln. Celebrations spread throughout the South and Galveston established an Emancipation Park to mark General Granger’s announcement.

But it was right after the bloody battle of Antietam a couple years before that President Lincoln drafted the Emancipation Proclamation.

A man visiting the historic battlefield on the eve of Juneteenth — made an emotional connection to the Maryland battleground, especially as he was coming from Atlanta, Georgia in the aftermath of its recent racially-charged police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

“It’s a stark thing to have to come to terms with what happened on this battlefield,” says Paul Mulner. “The amount of casualties, the number of deaths on both sides. To put it in the perspective of just how big this was, it’s very hard to think about that abstractly from a textbook. But when you come up here and you see this ground, you look around it, you think about the number of artillery pieces that were on these hills. You think about the number of men that lost their lives on the grass in between the cannofire. It’s pretty stunning, humbling and sobering to see.”

There were 23,000 men from both the Union and Confederacy who were killed, wounded or were missing in the battle of Antietam. The deceased were strewn across a five-mile swath of cornfields, woods and country lanes.

A century and a half later, and the lessons learned from all that bloodshed?



“We need to be unflinching and unwavering in our rejection of racism,” says Mulner. We need to be sympathetic and compassionate with people who are still experiencing racial discrimination today, the hurt and pain and difficulties from that.”

Some states, like Virginia, and private companies are making Juneteenth a paid holiday and there are calls for it to be a federal holiday as well.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM