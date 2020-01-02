Julian Castro drops out of the Democratic primary

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro listens to a question at the J Street National Conference, with the hosts of “Pod Save the World,” Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro is ending his run for president.

His announcement Thursday comes as Castro failed to garner enough support or donations to make the recent Democratic presidential debates . The former San Antonio mayor languished around 1% in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising.

Castro was the only Latino candidate in the field and one of the biggest voices on immigration. Elizabeth Warren joined his call to decriminalize illegal border crossings if Democrats retake the White House next year.

But Castro was often eclipsed by another Texan in the race, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke, and another young mayor, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.