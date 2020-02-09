Joe Biden re-calibrates his campaign after debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Joe Biden campaign is on clean-up duty. Following defeat in Iowa, Biden was missing in action for the first few days of the New Hampshire campaign trail.

He sent his wife Dr. Jill Biden and many of his surrogates around the state to campaign for him.

When he returned to the granite state following the debate, he had sharpened his tools against his opponents, specifically former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re a party at risk if we nominate someone who has never heard a higher office than the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana… Do I think there’s a difference between getting a city budget passed in South Bend…smaller than the city of Manchester,” Biden said.

Biden spent the time he had with voters, telling them why he is in this race.

Bianca Lascase, a college student, said she supports Biden 100% and that she feels the former Vice President is doing everything right. She added that Biden shouldn’t have any problem winning New Hampshire.

“New Hampshire is a very diverse state, and there are many people that may support him on issues that he likes to tackle,” Lascase said.

Bob Mulholland, a supporter of Joe Biden, said he understands why Biden wasn’t around the first few days.

“There is a lot at stake, you can’t come out here and not have a plan. You have to be ready on all fronts, and he was just getting his game plan together,” Mulholland said.