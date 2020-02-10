Joe Biden fires attacks at President Trump at New Hampshire rally

GILFORD, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Speaking to an intimate crowd at Gilford Community Church in Gilford, New Hampshire on Monday, Joe Biden had one opposing candidate on his mind… Donald Trump.

Biden spoke to a crowd of a few dozen people and instantly started talking about President Trump who was visiting New Hampshire the same day.

“You might have heard Trump is coming to New Hampshire today, I can hardly wait…. This time he’s coming in person — you know that’s how interested he is in the democratic primary,” Biden said.

Biden spoke to the difference he sees between the democratic party and President Trump.

“We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, we choose science over fiction… and yes we choose truth over lies,” Biden said.

Larry Hallin, a supporter of Joe Biden, said in this fight, it’s electability over values.

“I need someone who is going to beat Donald Trump and Joe Biden is our way to doing that,” Hallin said.

Evan Dobelle, a longtime friend and supporter of Biden, said this is only the beginning.

“The reality is when this all done Iowa and New Hampshire would have given 2% of the delegates necessary to get nominated.”