It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.

Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, most shelters are closed to the public and are only doing adoptions by appointment, make sure you call ahead to let them know you are interested in adopting.

Here are some of the shelters in the Capital District with pets available for adoption:

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

Menands, NY (518)- 434-8128

Animalovers

Rensselaer, NY (518)-348-3903

Free To Be Me Rescue

Delmar, NY (518)- 956- 1804

Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, LLC

Schenectady, NY (518) -424-1738

Saratoga County Animal Shelter

Ballston Spa, NY (518) -885-4113

Estherville Animal Shelter

Greenfield Center, NY (518)-893-7451

Animal Protective Foundation

Schenectady, NY (518)-374-3944

Operation Snip

Troy, NY (518) 274-6434

Guilderland Animal Control

Altamont, NY (518)-356-1501

Fulton County Regional SPCA

(518)-725-5956

SPCA of Upstate New York

Queensbury, NY (518) 798-3500

Berkshire Humane Society

Pittsfield, MA (413) – 447-7878