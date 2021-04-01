“Is this patriotic enough?”: Local elected official goes viral after speech

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Oh. (WDVM) — Lee Wong is a member of the West Chester Township Board of Trustees in Ohio. He’s an Asian-American and has been disturbed by the growing number of anti-Asian hate incidents that are taking place across the country.

In a regularly scheduled town council meeting to discuss routine issues, Wong delivered an unexpected, unscripted, and bold statement about what it truly means to be an American. At one point during his passionate speech, Wong, who is the Board’s Chair, removed his jacket and his tie, unbuttoned his shirt, lifted it up, and revealed extensive scars that stretch from one end of his chest to the other. He said he got them while serving in the U.S. Army, and asked: “Is this patriotic enough?”

The full video of the speech has gone viral, with millions of views across several platforms. We talked with Mr. Wong about what brought him to give such an unanticipated speech and got his reaction to the fact that his speech went viral.