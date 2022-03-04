(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The “Joro spider,” an invasive spider from east Asia, could soon spread across the entire East Coast, according to research from the University of Georgia.

Researchers said the yellow, blue-black and red spiders that are around the size of a human palm arrived in the U.S. around 2013 and have been spreading their golden webs around the Southeast ever since.

Researchers compared the species to a close relative, the “golden silk spider,” which has not expanded beyond the southeast in the last 160 years.

Joro spiders may not be so confined, the study found. Research showed Joro spiders can survive better than their cousins in a brief freeze.

The data suggests that it can survive in a colder climate beyond the southeastern states.

Scientists said the spiders don’t appear to have an effect on local food webs or ecosystems and they are not hazardous to humans, outside of a potential allergic reaction.

Researchers said Joros can use their silk to carry them along with the wind in what they called “ballooning,” allowing them to parachute in to new locations.

They could also hitch rides on people or shipping containers, scientists said.

If you live along the East Coast, keep an eye on the sky for some new neighbors ballooning to a town near you.