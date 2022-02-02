Indiana teen sentenced to 100 years for smothering siblings to death

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Ripley County judge has sentenced a teenager to 50 years in prison in connection to each of the deaths of his two siblings.

Prosecutors say Nickalas Kedrowitz was 13 years old when he fatally smothered his siblings, 11-month-old Nathaniel Ritz and 23-month-old Desiree McCartney in their Osgood, Indiana home.

The children died less than three months apart in May and July of 2017. McCartney was found unresponsive at her home on May 6, while Ritz was found deceased on July 21. According to the coroner’s office, both children died from suffocation due to smothering.

Kedrowitz told investigators he set his siblings “free from this hell.”

He was investigated as a suspect after his mother told police he mutilated a kitten, and another family member said he had a temper like the Incredible Hulk, according to a previous FOX59 report.

A Ripley County judge ordered the 50-year sentences to be ruled consecutively.