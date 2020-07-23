House passes “No Ban Act” to prevent immigration bans

If the legislation passes in the Senate, the No Ban Act would prevent future presidents from enacting similar executive orders.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Congress passed the No Ban Act, which would repeal President Trump’s 2017 immigration ban that targeted predominately Muslim countries, including Iran, Syria, Libya, and Sudan.

“As much as today’s a celebration for all of us working on passing the No Ban Act it’s even more important for the people targeted by this ban,” said California Representative Judy Chu, who co-led the effort with Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. “This is a loud and clear message that we do not tolerate bigotry and we will not stand silently by as prejudiced policies keep families from being together, which is exactly what this ban did.”

If the legislation passes in the Senate, the No Ban Act would prevent future presidents from enacting similar executive orders. It would also expand anti discrimination provisions in immigration law. The act passed with 233 in favor, including two Republicans. On Thursday, congressional leaders said they will spend the next few months trying to convince Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up the legislation for a vote.

Meanwhile, Representative Rashida Tlaib said she celebrated Wednesday night. “I got to go home and my son had put a big picture up: ‘Thank you, mommy.’ And I don’t know if that tells you – it was personal for all of us. Yes, I’m a person of Muslim faith but I think as Americans we all needed to stand strong and say, ‘Not this time, not ever again.”

If the bill passes in the Senate, Trump will have the authority to veto it.

