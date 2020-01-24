Live Now
Trump impeachment trial

Homeowner: Airbnb guest threw party that trashed island home

National
Posted: / Updated:

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — The owner of an island home off South Carolina’s coast is suing Airbnb, claiming it only reimbursed him for a “fraction” of the damages that a guest who threw a big party did to his home.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Scott Shaw said the party left his home smelling of a mixture of marijuana, cigarettes, beer and vomit. Blood and vomit were found on the walls, towels and bedding, the lawsuit states.

Shaw says he believes he is owed about$150,000 in both property and punitive damages. He did not say what the company paid him. He said Airbnb claims in its marketing materials that it guarantees up to $1 million reimbursement for property damage.

“Airbnb’s ‘host guarantee’ is nothing close to any type of ‘guarantee’ and in fact it is false, misleading and deceptive,” the lawsuit states.

A representative ofSan Francisco-based Airbnb said Friday that the company was looking into the matter.

Shaw says the Airbnb guest in his Isle of Palms home threw a party with about 100 people or more attending. They left holes in the walls and broke a staircase railing, door and countertop, among other things, he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story