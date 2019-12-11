Greta Thunberg named Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year on Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old activist inspired the global climate strike and gave a powerful speech to the UN demanding action over the environmental crisis.

This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” she said.

“People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing … and all you talk about is money and eternal fairy tales of economic growth. How dare you?” she said.

Known as “Man of the Year” or “Woman of the Year” until 1999, the annual issue of Time magazine profiles a person or group, idea or object, that “most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse,” former Time Managing Editor Walter Isaacson wrote in the 1998 issue. Though the outlet runs an online poll for People’s Choice, the final decision is made by editors.

The other four finalists for the magazine’s annual title this year were President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the whistleblower, the Hong Kong protesters.

The top 10 contenders included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, U.S. Women’s National Team Captain Megan Rapinoe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and Trump’s personal lawyer.

Time’s first Man of the Year was aviator Charles Lindbergh following his trans-Atlantic flight in 1927.