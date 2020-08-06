Great American Outdoors Day offers free access to national parks and public lands

(WDVM) — In honor of the Great American Outdoors Act being signed, free entrance was available August 5, 2020 at national parks and public lands.

Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, declared that every August 4th will now be designated as Great American Outdoors day to annually commemorate the landmark legislation. The bill enables national parks and other federal lands to upgrade and repair facilities.

“That fee free day is such a great invitation to try out a national park if you haven’t had a chance to do it before,” said Karen Beck-Herzog, Sight Manager of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Park.

Great American Outdoors Day will join five other free national park days offered every year.