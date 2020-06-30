Fresh Express expands voluntary recall of iceberg, cabbage, carrot products

(WTAJ) — Giant Eagle supermarkets had placed a voluntary recall on numerous Fresh Express ready to eat salad products that we reported Monday afternoon, and shortly after, Fresh Express decided to voluntarily expand that recall.

“Fresh Express, out of an abundance of caution, has issued a voluntary recall of branded and private label salad products produced at its Streamwood, IL facility that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrot ingredients due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 200 illnesses have been reported in connection with a current outbreak of Cyclospora occurring in primarily Midwest states.”

The Fresh Express recall includes only those salads that are clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number, are recalled.

If you have any ready to eat salad products with the recalled product code, you’re asked to throw them away immediately. Most stores, like Giant Eagle, will typically offer a refund with an eligible receipt.