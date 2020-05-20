COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson posted a photo on Twitter Monday that shows his $37 tab and his note congratulating the restaurant for reopening. Havana’s Cuban Cuisine also shared a photo of Johnson’s receipt on Facebook and thanked the former NFL wide receiver for his generosity. Restaurants in Broward County were allowed to reopen dine-in service Monday with 25% limited indoor capacity. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables 6 feet apart.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida eatery
