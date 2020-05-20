Former NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida eatery

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, former NFL football player player Chad Johnson, right, talks with Green Bay Packers president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy before the start of a game between the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Chad Johnson left a whooping $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU,” Johnson wrote Monday, May 18, 2020, on his $37 tab. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson posted a photo on Twitter Monday that shows his $37 tab and his note congratulating the restaurant for reopening. Havana’s Cuban Cuisine also shared a photo of Johnson’s receipt on Facebook and thanked the former NFL wide receiver for his generosity. Restaurants in Broward County were allowed to reopen dine-in service Monday with 25% limited indoor capacity. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables 6 feet apart.

