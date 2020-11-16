Fewer Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday this year

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — As Americans plan for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, AAA projects fewer will travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We certainly expect that this Thanksgiving travel holiday will be a lot different than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Maryland Public Relations Manager with AAA Mid-Atlantic, Ragina Ali.

AAA is estimating a ten percent drop in travel this Thanksgiving holiday. One of the main reasons: The coronavirus pandemic and a rise in cases across the country.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

“We’re seeing enhanced restrictions in states, enhanced quarantine advisories or requirements,” Ali explained. “We’re expecting that this will probably be the largest decline in Thanksgiving travel that we’ve seen since the Great Recession in 2008.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers alternative Thanksgiving celebrations, like virtual reunions or outdoor gatherings. Still, according to October AAA data, about 50 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. About 95-percent of those travelers are most likely to go to their holiday destination by car.

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

So, what should you keep in mind before hitting the road?

“Pack extra snacks, pack extra water to limit your exposure, to limit your stops at rest stops, welcome centers things of that nature,” said Ali. “Make sure you pack plenty of hand sanitizer, additional face masks for your family. So, it’s sort of a different traveling experience.”

Before traveling, the CDC recommends researching your home state and traveling state’s coronavirus cases and possible restrictions. Additionally, wear a mask in public settings, including public transportation and hubs like airports. Maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of your household, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

For more information on the CDC’s travel recommendations, visit their website.