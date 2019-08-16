FDA proposes new requirements for cigarette packages

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a new required health warning with images on cigarette packaging.
According to the FDA, about 34.3 million U.S. adults and nearly 1.4 million U.S. youth (aged 12-17 years) currently smoke cigarettes. The imaging that would be on the packaging contains people of all ages and ethnicities. The FDA shared that it wants to encourage a better understanding of health consequences when smoking.
The proposed rule would complete a requirement in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. A proposed policy will be open for public comments for 60 days through Oct. 15.
FDA reports proposed new warnings, each comprising a text statement and corresponding photo-realistic image in full color, include:
- WARNING: Tobacco smoke can harm your children.
- WARNING: Tobacco smoke causes fatal lung disease in nonsmokers.
- WARNING: Smoking causes head and neck cancer.
- WARNING: Smoking causes bladder cancer, which can lead to bloody urine.
- WARNING: Smoking during pregnancy stunts fetal growth.
- WARNING: Smoking can cause heart disease and strokes by clogging arteries.
- WARNING: Smoking causes COPD, a lung disease that can be fatal. (paired with two different images)
- WARNING: Smoking reduces blood flow, which can cause erectile dysfunction.
- WARNING: Smoking reduces blood flow to the limbs, which can require amputation.
- WARNING: Smoking causes type 2 diabetes, which raises blood sugar.
- WARNING: Smoking causes age-related macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness.
- WARNING: Smoking causes cataracts, which can lead to blindness.
