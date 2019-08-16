FDA proposes new requirements for cigarette packages

The proposed rule would complete a requirement in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a new required health warning with images on cigarette packaging.

According to the FDA, about 34.3 million U.S. adults and nearly 1.4 million U.S. youth (aged 12-17 years) currently smoke cigarettes. The imaging that would be on the packaging contains people of all ages and ethnicities. The FDA shared that it wants to encourage a better understanding of health consequences when smoking.

The proposed rule would complete a requirement in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. A proposed policy will be open for public comments for 60 days through Oct. 15.

FDA reports proposed new warnings, each comprising a text statement and corresponding photo-realistic image in full color, include: