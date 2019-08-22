FCC proposes new 3 digit national suicide prevention number

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Federal Communications Commission submitted a recommendation to replace the 10-digit national suicide prevention number.

In a report last week, the FCC considers the 3 digit number easy to remember when someone is in need of help. Currently, the number is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). Maryland currently has a 211 and press one number people can contact. The federal agency proposed the change to Congress.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that suicide rates are at the highest level since World War II. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline was created in 2005 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Vibrant Emotional Health, a nonprofit.

Marshall Rock, executive director of the Washington County Mental Health Authority believes it’d be a great idea.

“When a person is in the state of considering suicide, in that state, I think that having a shorter number to call makes more sense than either trying to remember a 10 digit number or trying to go to a computer and find a number for an individual to call,” Rock said.