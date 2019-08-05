FBI Director orders nationwide search for mass shooting threats

(CNN) — Two shootings over the weekend with nearly 30 casualties has prompted the head of the FBI to order a nationwide search for mass shooting threats.

Sources say Director Chris Wray has ordered FBI offices around the country to do a new threat assessment in their areas.

Sources say Wray has established a command group at bureau headquarters in Washington to oversee the effort.

They say field offices across the country are actively working to identify threats similar to the recent mass attacks.

The FBI already established a ‘fusion cell’ this past spring to focus on white supremacists and hate crimes.