Facebook images and videos causing issues around the world

National
Posted: / Updated:

Facebook is officially DOWN for many users as images are loading very slowly and failing to upload on the site for many.

Here’s the latest info from the FB partnership folks: “I just wanted to give you heads up that we’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues.   Please let your teams know that our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

At this time many businesses and news stations are being affected, (including ours.)

This is what many users are seeing when trying to view new images on the site, however, old images seem to be working perfectly.

