Experian 2021 Data Breach Industry Forecast wants the public to protect their data

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — This year has shown many of us that virtually we can achieve many things, but with us utilizing the internet more, cybercriminals can gain easier access to our data.

According to the Experian 2021 Data Breach Industry Forecast, the advancements of technology like 5G can create new opportunities for hackers to easily view and steal our data.

For example, contact tracing apps are designed to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19, however, many of these tools do not provide efficient online security protection, and with the need for digital healthcare, these new tools can allow hackers to have access to your medical records and other data.

Michael Bruemmer, Vice President of the Experian Data Breach Resolution group, stated:

“Each patient that is transmitting data to a telehealth provider on average generates 100 gigabytes of data per day. The technology itself is really good technology and for noble causes, but it’s being rolled out so fast, and the 5G, although it’s got more capacity has 200 times more threat vectors.“

Experts say if hackers get access to people’s data, it can be very hard for individuals to recover.

In order to protect your data, Experian Data Breach Resolution group recommends these tips:

Protect Passwords: changing your passwords frequently, or using a two step verification can be beneficial to your protecting your data.

Use Secure WIFI: Make sure that you’re not on public WIFI when using financial apps

Be careful of unknown or third part sites: do not put your personal information into any unknown websites.

Online shopping: use a credit card instead of a debit card for online shopping so you don’t provide access to other financial accounts inadvertently.