Employee charged in California hotel shooting threat

This undated photo released Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 by the Long Beach, Calif., Police Department shows weapons and ammunition seized from a cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel who allegedly threatened a mass shooting. Authorities say he had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his home. Rodolfo Montoya was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 20, a day after allegedly telling a co-worker at the Long Beach Marriott he planned to shoot fellow workers and others. (Long Beach Police Department via AP)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Long Beach hotel worker who allegedly had an arsenal at his home has been charged with threatening a mass shooting at his workplace.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rodolfo Montoya of Huntington Beach was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal threats, one count of dissuading a witness and possession of an assault weapon.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say Montoya, a cook at the Long Beach Marriott, was angry over a workplace issue and on Monday told a co-worker he was going to shoot other colleagues and people at the hotel.

Police say at Montoya’s home, they found a Colt AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, pistols and other rifles, tactical gear and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Montoya could face more than five years in prison if convicted.