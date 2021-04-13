Emergency SNAP benefits hitting EBT cards on April 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a temporary increase of SNAP benefits.

Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, April 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum

allowable based on household size as follows:

SNAP participants with questions can contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.