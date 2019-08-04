El Paso Shooting: What We Know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here’s what our KTSM crew has learned thus far about the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart Saturday morning.

When, Where it Happened

The active shooter call came in at about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall.

Number of Victims

At least 20 people died and at least 26 others were injured in the shooting, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Between Del Sol and University medical centers, 24 patients — including two children — were taken to the hospitals for treatment.

UMC officials confirm that one person who was transported to the hospital died due to their injuries. Several others remain in critical condition.

People walk out of an elementary school after family members were asked to reunite following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

The Suspect

NBC News and KTSM have confirmed the identity of the suspect in police custody as Patrick Crusius, 21, from Allen, Texas.

Where Families Can Reunite

MacArthur School Elementary-Intermediate School has been designated as a family reunification site.

The campus is located at 8101 Whitus off Viscount.

How the Community Can Help

The following Vitalant locations in El Paso and Las Cruces are welcoming blood donations to help the victims of the shooting:

East El Paso: 1338 N Zaragoza

West El Paso: 424 S Mesa Hills Dr

Las Cruces: 1200 Commerce Dr

The centers will be open until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Donations are also welcome during the coming week.

A blood drive will also be held at the Mesilla Valley Mall food court in Las Cruces on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Abundant Living Faith Center will host an additional drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1000 Valley Crest.

The El Paso Community Foundation has created a fund for victims and their families.

All administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with the fund will be waived.

