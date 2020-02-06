Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to the Great North Woods of Maine paid a violent visit to New Orleans and then brought more severe weather across the Deep South early Thursday.

Winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect from northeastern Oklahoma to the Great North Woods of Maine, the National Weather Service said, and the Storm Prediction Center forecast storms early Thursday with the potential of generating hail, 60 mph (95 kph) winds and twisters. Flooding was reported in Alabama, and flood watches were in effect as the front moved eastward.