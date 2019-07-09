Disney recalls Forky 11” plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney has recalled the Forky 11” plush toy due to a choking hazard.

The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of the foot and plastic rolling “googly” eyes.

The “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome, and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil. The tracking code information is included on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

The toy was also sold online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20

For more information you can contact Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or for additional information email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com