DC museums to shut down
National Zoo & Smithsonian to close
WASHINGTON, DC - Some of the world's finest museums are about to be affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
On Wednesday, January 2,
The shutdown will also affect the National Zoo and its animal exhibits.
Many of the employees behind these attractions are considered federal workers and will join hundreds of other people whose jobs have been curtailed by the shutdown.
This news has been especially upsetting to visiting families who had planned to enjoy their holiday vacation in the nation’s capital.
"We are disappointed but we are making the most of it,” said Jeff Jordan, whose family drove to
Although the Smithsonian benefits from private funding, many of its programs are also made possible by federal appropriations.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App