Country Time wants to legalize all lemonade stands

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) Just weeks ago lemonade stands were legalized in Colorado and Texas. Lemonade mix company ‘Country Time’ wants to take that a step further and do the same thing nationwide.

Country Time says only 14 states currently allow unpermitted lemonade stands — a common way for kids to make money in the summer. Without a permit, they can be fined and shut down.

The company helps cover any fees they may get for not having a permit but now they’re also encouraging political activism.

Its website has been updated to show lemonade entrepreneurs exactly where they’re allowed to legally sell.

They’re also encouraging kids and parents to reach out to state representatives — and even offering downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.

They’ve created the website https://countrytimelegalade.com/ for assistance.

