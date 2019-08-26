Countries pledge help for Amazon fires

Bolivia's Amazon is on fire too. More than 1.8 million acres have been burned.

BRAZIL (CNN) World leaders and celebrity figures are now leading the charge for something to be done about fires burning in the Amazon. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged $20 million in emergency funds.

Aerial images show the planet’s lungs in flames, the smoke so thick, that cameras struggle to capture the devastation.

“This is not just a forest that is burning, this is almost a cemetery. Because all you can see is death,” said Rosana Villar of Greenpeace. “The Amazon is extremely fundamental for the water system all over the continent. So, if we cut off the forest we are some years not going to have rain in the south of the country.”

A line of fire continues to move and expand, in some areas — but this weekend G7 leaders vowed to help contain the flames.

“The Amazon is the lung of the planet and the consequences are extremely dire for the planet. That is why we undertook an in-depth discussion on the subject as of Saturday night,” said French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro is also jumped into action and announced the deployment of more than 40,000 troops to the Amazon that will help fight the fires. This – after repeated denials that the fires posed a threat to the most biodiverse ecoregion on the planet.

But for some, the President’s actions are long overdue.

NGO’s in the country are blaming Bolsonaro for scaling back on environmental regulations that have likely encouraged deforestation by loggers and ranchers.

“The Amazon stocks 14% of the world’s Co2. So were we to lose the top lung of the planet would be disastrous. And we know that all countries are affected,” Macron said.