Cost cutting at US Post Office may affect delivery service, mail-in ballots

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If that anticipated delivery from the postal service hasn’t quite arrived as expected, there may be an explanation.

Remember the saying, “through rain, through sleet, through snow, the mail must go through?” This may not apply to cost cutting at the post office.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said postal workers will no longer get overtime pay as a way to cut expenses. And with many letter carriers calling in sick from the coronavirus, post offices are short staffed. Millions of votes are expected to be cast by mail this fall. If they are not postmarked by the deadline, those votes don’t count. How concerned are postal patrons about timely deliveries?

“With the COVID-19 taking place everywhere that’s the only way we can get things,” says Talina Herriot on her visit to the post office Friday, “because normally people don’t do the face-to-face. It’s always, ‘mail it in, drop it off,’ things of that nature so I would be a little concerned about that.”

A longtime Hagerstown resident says she is experiencing slower mail delivery and worries about the impact of the coronavirus on postal deliveries.

“I think if this continues the problem will get worse,” says Jean Baraclough as she stood outside the Hagerstown north branch post office on Longmeadow Road.

Critics of the cost-cutting believe the president is to blame for this. He has called the postal service “a joke” and postmaster DeJoy is a multi-million dollar fundraiser for Donald Trump and the GOP.

In California’s primary election, 70,000 ballots were disqualified because of late deliveries.

