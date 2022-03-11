GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old has been identified as the fifth suspect in the fatal shooting of Harley Alexander Shirley, the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for Ferrell Nicolas Jackson, who faces an obstruction of justice charge.

Jackson is the fifth suspect identified by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in the killing of Shirley, 21, who was found shot to death at a Sheetz convenience store in the town of Garner on Feb. 17.

The shooting also injured a 20-year-old woman.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have identified Ferrell Jackson as a fifth suspect. (JCSO)

Four other people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. In late February, Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, was charged with obstructing justice in the case, and Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Two teen boys have also been charged with murder and attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Following Shirley’s death, the company that runs Lizard Lick Towing and Recovery asked for privacy in a Facebook post.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

“Lizard Lick Towing,” which followed the activities of a repossession company in a suburb of Raleigh, aired on TruTV for four seasons starting in 2011.

Anyone with information on the location of Ferrell Nicholas Jackson is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5010 or their local law enforcement agency.