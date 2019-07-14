Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls fire and smoke alarms

The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling a series of Universal Security Instruments’ battery- powered smoke and fire alarms.

The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation. The recall involves Universal’s 10-year battery operated ionization smoke alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

Consumers should immediately inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate appropriately. Press the test button to determine if it is operating properly. If the alarm sounds no further action is required.