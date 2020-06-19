Commemorating Juneteenth

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Earlier this week Governor Northam declared June 19, better known as Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees in Virginia.

Juneteenth commemorates the day that black slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed that Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing them from slavery. This came two years after they were already formally freed by Lincoln in 1863.

Northam expressed his support of Juneteenth being made a paid state holiday in Virginia.

“It’s time we elevate Juneteenth, not just as a celebration by and for some, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us.”

Companies like Nike have also followed Northam’s lead and declared Juneteenth a holiday

