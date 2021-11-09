Comcast services restored after massive outage affecting several states

CHICAGO (WGN) — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 11 a.m., Comcast services was reported to be restored for impacted customers.

Down Detector, which monitors issues and outages, showed that there were more than 50,000 reports of outages Tuesday.

The Bartlett Police Department in Illinois said its phone number was down and advised callers to dial 911 for both emergency and non-emergency calls.

⚠️ Due to a Comcast outage, the police department’s number of 630-837-0846 is temporarily down. Please call 911 if you have an emergency or for any non-emergency police assistance. We will provide an update when the situation is resolved. — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) November 9, 2021

The outage affected several states across the country, including Illinois, California and states on the East Coast.

Comcast released the following statement Tuesday:

“Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected.” COMCAST REPRESENTATIVE

This is a developing story.