Columbus Zoo announces birth of new baby gorilla

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of a new baby gorilla.

According to a release from the zoo, the female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani was born Wednesday, April 15 at 9:09 p.m. to mother, Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe.

Zoo members, who continue to monitor the gorillas, report that mom, Cassie, is providing excellent care to her little one. Cassie and Jamani will likely remain behind the scenes with Ktembe and the other members of their troop for several months to ensure minimal disruptions so they can continue to bond.

Jamani, which means “friend” in Swahili, is the 33rd gorilla to be born at the Columbus Zoo.







Photos courtesy Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with how the troop is responding to the birth of Jamani. They’re all curious, yet very respectful about giving Cassie and Jamani their space. We’re also very proud of Ktembe who, as a first-time father, has even exceeded our expectations with his calm and gentle nature, which sets a positive example and leads the troop’s social dynamics overall,” said Audra Meinelt, curator of the Columbus Zoo’s Congo Expedition region.