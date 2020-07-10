Colgate is asking the community to take a pledge to save water

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Terracycle recycling business announced the return of its “save water” challenge.

The goal of the contest is to spread awareness around Colgate’s save water initiative and remind people to turn off their faucets while brushing their teeth to save water.

People who leave the water running while brushing their teeth could be wasting about four gallons of water.

School children are encouraged to get their friends, family and local community to pledge to save water on behalf of their school.

Through September 30, people can pledge on behalf of a participating school once a day, and the top three schools with the most pledges by the end of the contest period will win a grand prize garden.

“I feel like it’s a wonderful program I think it’s a great way to teach the youth about being more sustainable and taking care of the environment,” said Maame Mensah, the director of brand partnerships at TerraCycle US, LLC.

