Fire official: Some deaths in boat fire off California coast

The Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.

UPDATE: LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters say there were some deaths in a fire on a boat carrying dozens of people off the coast of Southern California.

ORIGINAL STORY: LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people “in distress” off the coast of southern California.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

