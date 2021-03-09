ChooseToChallenge: March 8th marks International Women’s Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 8th marks International Women’s Day to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness against bias, and take action for equality.

International Women’s Day 2021 theme is #ChoosetoChallenge. This theme means individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day.

Akiyyah Billups, Executive Director of Frederick March for Justice said, “the only way we’re going to be able to do that is if we say yes to choose to challenge ourselves and others.”

International Women’s Day not only celebrates the achievements of women internationally, but it also calls for the acceleration of gender parity.

Simone Kolysh, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Hood College said, “what unites us is resistance and for as long as there’s been sexism or racism people have stood up and resisted and I think that’s what real quote unquote sisterhood means.”