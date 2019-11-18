Chick-fil-A will stop donating to anti-LGBTQ charities

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Chick-fil-A will no longer donate money to charities with anti-LGBTQ views.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that starting next year it will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness, and hunger.

Chick-fil-A’s donations and comments from its executives have caused controversy over the past several years.

CEO Dan Cathy has said the Atlanta-based fast-food company supports “the biblical definition of the family unit.” Gay rights groups have boycotted and opposed the chain over its stance on same-sex marriage.

In a statement, gay rights organization GLAAD said customers and employees should “greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”

