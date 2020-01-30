Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US

National

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago woman infected with novel coronavirus has infected her husband, health officials confirmed Thursday.

It’s the first person-to-person spread of coronavirus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. This is also the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois.

The woman, who is in her 60s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, to take care of her sick father. Her husband did not travel to China.

The woman is currently under quarantine at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

The husband is also hospitalized in stable condition, but health officials did not say where.

