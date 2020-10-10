Chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen staff feeding Hurricane Delta victims around Acadiana

(KLFY) World famous Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen staff have come to the rescue again, this time in Acadiana.

World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to areas reeling from disasters, is feeding first responders and evacuees across Acadiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, according to the organization’s posts on social media.

As Hurricane Delta made landfall on the Louisiana coast late Friday, the organization appeared to be ready to distribute thousands of hot meals, sandwiches and snacks.

Josh Phelps, the organization’s director of relief operations, said in a video on Facebook Friday that the group would be catering 4000-5000 meals to evacuees and others affected by the hurricane who are staying in the area.