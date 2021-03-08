CDC updates mask and social distancing guidelines for fully vaccinated residents

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — After many weeks of a decline in cases and an increased vaccination rate, the CDC has updated their mask guidelines for some U.S. Residents.

As of Monday, over 60 million U.S. citizens have received at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Over 31 million Americans — almost 10% — are considered “fully vaccinated”.

“CDC is releasing its initial guidance for the public that, for the first time, lays out some of the activities considered safe for those who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC.

Updated CDC guidelines summary, presented during White House press briefing.

In this context, “fully vaccinated” refers to anyone who is two weeks past getting either their second shot of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine or two weeks past their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC also released guidelines for visits between people of mixed vaccination status.

“If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease,” said Walensky.

In each of the previous cases, masks and social distancing are no longer required. If more than one unvaccinated household is involved, however, regular guidelines will still apply.

“I think it’s important to note that as more and more people get vaccinated, Dr. Walensky will continue to update us, and that list of activities will continue to grow,” said Andy Slavitt, acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear masks and social distance in public. It is still unknown whether or not fully vaccinated individuals can infect others with COVID-19, so limiting the number of people we come into contact with is still very necessary.