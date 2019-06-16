Buttigieg: ‘Why not’ start a first family in White House?

National
Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a grassroots event on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he’s in the White House.

“I don’t see why not,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor says in a Father’s Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary.

He tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.

Buttigieg is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.