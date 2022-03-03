LOBECO, S.C. (WSAV) – A military plane crashed in Beaufort County Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the pilot and co-pilot are both safe.

“They were walking and they were being evaluated by EMTs at the scene. So my understanding is that they’re fine,” said Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said the plane crashed around 3 p.m. in the Lobeco area near Half Moon Island Road and Coosaw Plantation Drive.

“It’s uninhabited, it’s a wooded area, so again, that’s fortunate it went down where it did,” Bromage said.

Witnesses told WSAV News 3 they saw two people parachuting from the plane.

Bromage confirmed personnel from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort are on the scene, but could not confirm if the aircraft originated from the air base.

MCAS Beaufort told WSAV News 3 they do not have a comment at this time.

According to BCSO, the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

Residents in the area can expect an increase in fire, law and military personnel as the crash is being investigated, Bromage said.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV for updates.