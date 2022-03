(WDVM) — Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID.

In a tweet sent out today by the Former President, he said, “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”



He also said former first lady Michelle Obama has tested negative. Barack and Michelle Obama shared their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and have pushed others to get immunized since the vaccines were first made available.