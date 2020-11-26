Avoiding kitchen fires on Thanksgiving

(WDVM) — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home fires nationwide. Last year, NFPA reported U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires… In general, I think we’re all so used to multitasking, it’s really hard to just do one thing,” said Lorraine Carli, public affairs officer, NFPA.

When preparing a Thanksgiving meal, don’t forget about your turkey.

“For things like baking a turkey, obviously you don’t need to stay in the kitchen the entire time, but you do want to monitor it carefully. You should never leave the house while you have a turkey baking and you should set a timer so you can make sure that you are checking it as you need to,” stated Carli.

NFPA has a few reminders this Thanksgiving:

Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop.

Keep oven mitts, towels, wooden utensils, and food wrappers away from the cooking area.

Avoid wearing long sleeves while cooking.

NFPA also advises against deep frying a turkey at home due to its dangers and recommends purchasing from a grocery store or restaurant instead.