Another 1,700 virus deaths reported in NY nursing homes

WILLOW CREEK, Mont. (AP) — A tiny public school in Montana will be among the first in the U.S. to resume classroom teaching this week after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In opening its doors to several dozen of its 56 students and 18 staff members on Thursday, Willow Creek School is going against the advice of some education officials and against the grain of the vast majority of U.S. schools that plan to remain closed the rest of the semester.