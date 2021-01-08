Alabamian brought 11 Molotov cocktails and multiple firearms to Capitol Hill

Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and other federal police forces responded as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is reporting a 70-year-old man from Alabama had 11 Molotov cocktail devices in his truck that was parked on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Lonnie Coffman, of Falkville, was arrested during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The flag outside the Capitol was lowered to half-mast Friday in honor of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed while responding to the attack. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office didn’t release any new details about the investigation Friday.

So far, the FBI is pursuing 55 cases; 15 of those involve federal charges, including an assault on a federal law enforcement officer — who was punched — and another suspect who was charged with possession of a loaded handgun inside the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed her concern at the lack of preparation at the Capitol. The FBI says there was no indication of an attack and it was not considered a “national special security event.” An aide of Speaker Pelosi’s says a laptop that was used for presentations was stolen from the office.