Airports see the most travelers since mid-March

NATIONAL (WDVM) — According to TSA, airports saw the most travelers since mid-March this week, with the highest traveled day being the day before Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, over one million people traveled by plane to their Thanksgiving destinations, but this number doesn’t even come close to more than 2.6 million travelers who flew on that day one year ago.

Courtesy: TSA

On Thanksgiving Day, the number of travelers was about half the day before, coming in at around 560,000.

The increase in travelers nationwide serves as a reminder to take precautions at the airport if you plan to travel soon to avoid COVID-19 exposure. One way you can do this is by keeping your hands clean. TSA is now allowing all travelers to carry a 12-oz bottle of hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage.